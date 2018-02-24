What will OpenStack "S" Be Named?

From the "Name That Cloud" files:



The open-source OpenStack cloud community is now figuring out what to call its first release for 2019. No that's not a typo.



The next two releases have already been named, with Queens set to debut the last week of February and Rocky set for the end of the year.



All OpenStack releases have followed an alphabetical progression, with the name somehow having a relation to the area in which the preceding OpenStack Summit is held. For the "S" release the Summit is being held in Berlin, Germany.



Currently the list of proposed names include:

Spree (a river that flows through the Saxony, Brandenburg and Berlin states of Germany)

SBahn (The Berlin S-Bahn is a rapid transit system in and around Berlin)

Spandau (One of the twelve boroughs of Berlin)

Stein (Steinstraße or "Stein Street" in Berlin, can also be conveniently abbreviated as 🍺)

Steglitz (a locality in the South Western part of the city)

Springer (Berlin is headquarters of Axel Springer publishing house)

Staaken (a locality within the Spandau borough)

Schoenholz (A zone in the Niederschönhausen district of Berlin)

Shellhaus (A famous office building)

Suedkreuz ("southern cross" - a railway station in Tempelhof-Schöneberg)



Though other names could still end up making the list as the period for nominations doesn't end until March 5.





Sean Michael Kerner is a senior editor at InternetNews.com. Follow him on Twitter @TechJournalist.